LB Scott Road to close Sat. to fix potholes | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–In response to recent heavy rainfall that has caused significant damage LB Scott Road, the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI will be conducting urgent repairs to address the potholes and restore the road to a safe and drivable condition. These essential repairs will encompass the section of LB Scott Road from Mortar Drive to Catapult Drive, it was stated in a press release on Friday.

To facilitate these much-needed repairs, LB Scott Road will be temporarily closed to all traffic on Saturday, November 4, from 6:00AM to 6:00PM. The closure is vital to ensure the safety of both road users and the repair crews during this operation.

Additionally, in preparation for the repairs, a road cleaning process will take place today, November 3, 2023 to clear debris and make way for the repair work.

Residents, businesses, and commuters are encouraged to plan and consider alternative routes during the road closure. The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and said it is committed to completing the repairs as quickly and efficiently as possible.