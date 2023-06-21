Leak near Sundial roundabout fixed | THE DAILY HERALD

The area where the leak was detected.



PHILIPSBURG–Utilities company GEBE says its water operations team worked throughout the night on Monday to repair a water leak that was reported on June 19, near the roundabout at Sundial School.

GEBE said the leak required immediate attention. As a result of the break in the main line of the utilities company, some residents and businesses in the Philipsburg area experienced low or no water pressure on Monday.

“The water operations [team – Ed.] responded to the report of the leak and worked tirelessly to repair the issue. Despite the late hour, the team worked through the night until 5:00am on June 20, 2023, to fix the leak and ensure that residents in the immediate and surrounding areas had access to water,” GEBE said in an update on Tuesday.

GEBE thanked the community for their patience and understanding.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/leak-near-sundial-roundabout-fixed