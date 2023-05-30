Learie Hall crowned 2023 Mr. Caribbean Island Continental | THE DAILY HERALD

Mr. Caribbean Island Continental Learie Hall.

PHILIPSBURG–Learie Hall has been crowned the 2023 Mr. Caribbean Island Continental, capturing another win for St. Maarten/St. Martin. Hall earned the title at the second annual regional show held in Curaçao on Saturday, May 27.

Out of the pageant’s five segments Hall won four; interview, talent, swimwear, and question-and-answer segments. After his big win, he will now begin preparations for the Mr. Continental Contest that will be held in Chicago in the upcoming months. There he will be representing the Caribbean region in this prestigious pageant for men.

Hall thanks all who have helped in any way, including his sponsors for believing in him; Creative Concept, Rhythm and Groove dance studio, Q car rentals, Nagico Insurances, Argos, Minister of Justice Anna Richardson, Coco Moods, Members of Parliament Rolando Brison, Sidharth Bijlani and Sarah Westcot-Williams, Fabi, and De Weever Productions. “Without them I don’t know how it would have been possible,” Hall expressed.

Hall said he is excited for this new challenge and plans to capture this crown, which would be the first-ever title that would be won by a Caribbean candidate.

