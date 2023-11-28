Lease on a car, Punta Cana trip prizes in Fun Miles campaign | THE DAILY HERALD

Fun Miles partners during the launch of the end-of-year campaign.

PHILIPSBURG–A two-year operational lease on a new vehicle and a trip to Punta Cana are amongst the prizes that are up for grabs in Fun Miles’ and its partners end-of-year campaign.

Fun Miles partners around one of the grand prizes, the Chevrolet Onix from Real Auto.

This year’s campaign mimics the game dominoes. Cardholders who shop at participating partners collect Fun Domino cards. They will be required to stick these to the free game board to play for the grand prizes: two free years of operational lease of a Chevrolet Onix from Real Auto; 100,000 Fun Miles from Windward Islands Bank (WIB); a weekend for two in Punta Cana from Maduro Travel; an electric scooter and trampoline from Top 1 Toys; one year of free selected menu items from Domino's Pizza, KFC and Carl & Son’s; and more.

In addition, the Fun Domino cards feature a unique scratch code for a chance to win additional prizes in the online game Spin the Wheel at funmiles.net. These instant prizes can be redeemed directly at the partners. The campaign will run until February 29, 2024.

Players need to stick 10 connecting Fun Domino tiles to the Fun Domino game board. The first one, the double six, has already been printed on the game board. Besides the regular domino tiles, players will also find tiles with the logos of the main sponsors. The main sponsor tile can be used as a joker. Once completed, the game board should be deposited in the raffle box at the partners for a chance to win one of the grand prizes.

On top of the grand prizes, cardholders will have a chance to win instant prizes by going to

funmiles.net and entering the unique scratch-off code found on their Fun Domino cards. Winning codes are rewarded with bonus miles, discounts and other Fun items. “The more you shop, the more cards and codes you'll receive, and the better your chances will be.”

The online game, the rules and a full list of prizes can be found at

funmiles.net.

Fun Miles said thousands of people look forward to its annual end-of-year campaign with its partners.

Fun Miles is St. Maarten’s largest and most popular customer-reward programme. Cardholders constantly enjoy special offers, fun promotions and prize campaigns. Those who do not want to miss out are recommended to follow Fun Miles on social media, visit

funmiles.net, and download the convenient smartphone app.

Contact Fun Miles’ customer service at +1-721-543-3300 or visit

funmiles.net or

facebook.com/funmiles.

Main sponsors in St. Maarten are Kooyman, WIB and SOL (Simpson Bay, Causeway, Madame Estate and Sucker Garden).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/lease-on-a-car-punta-cana-trip-prizes-in-fun-miles-campaign