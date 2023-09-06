…LEE CLOSE TO HURRICANE STRENGTH… | THE DAILY HERALD

…LIKELY TO RAPIDLY INTENSIFY INTO AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS MAJOR HURRICANE BY SATUR-DAY…

Tropical Storm Lee Advisory Number 5

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132023

1100 AM AST Wed Sep 06 2023

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…14.1N 45.5W

ABOUT 1200 MI…1930 KM E OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…70 MPH…110 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 14 MPH…22 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…994 MB…29.36 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the

progress of this system.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Lee was located near latitude 14.1 North, longitude 45.5 West. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h) and this mo-tion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight reduction in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Continued steady to rapid strengthening is forecast, and Lee is expected to become a hurricane later today and a major hurricane in a couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 994 mb (29.36 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

SURF: Swells generated by Lee are expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles on Friday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Forecaster Brown

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/lee-close-to-hurricane-strength