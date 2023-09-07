…LEE RAPIDLY STRENGTHENING… | THE DAILY HERALD

…LARGE SWELLS LIKELY TO REACH THE LESSER ANTILLES, THE VIRGIN ISLANDS AND PUERTO RICO THIS WEEKEND…

Hurricane Lee Advisory Number 9

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132023

1100 AM AST Thu Sep 07 2023

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…16.4N 50.0W

ABOUT 870 MI…1405 KM E OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…105 MPH…165 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 295 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…983 MB…29.03 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of Lee.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 16.4 North, longi-tude 50.0 West. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through Friday. A slower motion toward the west-northwest is forecast over the weekend. On the forecast track, the core of Lee will move north of the northern Leeward islands dur-ing the next few days.

Maximum sustained have quickly increased to near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Rapid in-tensification is expected today and tonight. Lee will likely become a major hurricane later today. Lee is forecast to remain a very strong major hurricane through the weekend

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropi-cal-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

SURF: Swells generated by Lee are expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles on Friday, and reach the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and Bermuda this weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please con-sult products from your local weather office.

Forecaster D. Zelinsky

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/lee-rapidly-strengthening