Legal action taken | THE DAILY HERALD

Attorneys-at-law Sjamira Roseburg (right) and Geert Hatzmann filed an injunction at the Courthouse’s registry Monday on behalf of 37 persons who are currently detained in the Pointe Blanche prison.

In the legal action the inmates will be calling on the court to have them transferred to safe detention facilities in the Netherlands or in Bonaire within seven days after a verdict. In the injunction, the attorneys, including Shaira Bommel who was not present to sign the court documents on Monday, will be calling on the judge to attach daily penalties of US $1,000 per inmate in case country St. Maarten and the Minister of Justice fail to comply with the verdict, with a maximum of US $10 million. The injunction will be heard in the coming weeks.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/legal-action-taken