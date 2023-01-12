Leo Lambriex introduced as the new Minister of TEATT | THE DAILY HERALD

Incoming TEATT Minister Leo Lambriex during Wednesday’s Council of Minister’s press briefing.





PHILIPSBURG–Leo Lambriex was introduced as the new Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) on Wednesday, during the weekly Council of Ministers press briefing.

“He is ready,” said acting TEATT Minister Omar Ottley about his successor. “I have had many meetings with Mr. Lambriex. He is up to date, he knows what he wants, he has his plan mapped out. So, I am comfortable and confident about leaving the Ministry of TEATT in the hands of the incoming minister.” He congratulated Lambriex, saying: “Welcome to the Council of Ministers.”

Lambriex said he is honoured and excited to be the Minister of TEATT. “I am aware that the Ministry faces many difficulties, we have a lot of different areas that need serious attention. I am confident that the team that Mr. Ottley left behind, my new team, will be able to overcome these challenges. We will face them head-on. We look forward to working with everyone.”

The new TEATT minister announced that in the next few days he will be presenting the roadmap ono which the TEATT Ministry has been working, detailing how the ministry will be moving forward. “I will issue a press release soon, this week,” Lambriex said.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs thanked Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley for taking up the tasks of both the VSA Ministry and the TEATT Ministry for several months. “It has been quite a strain on him, but he has done a great job,” she said about Ottley. “Thank you, minister. And of course, with the transition taking place, we expect the same great level of execution to continue.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/leo-lambriex-introduced-as-the-new-minister-of-teatt