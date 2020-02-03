Leonald Connor School relocating Cycle 2 pupils | THE DAILY HERALD

Leonald Connor Primary School.

A section of the damaged roof of one of the school buildings.

CAY BAY–Leonald Connor Primary School relocated its Cycle Two pupils to new temporary locations this week.

The school called a meeting for all parents and guardians on Friday, January 31, to inform them of the decisions made.

The Daily Herald understands that Groups 4 to 8 pupils will be relocated to other schools and areas as a temporary solution, to allow the start of much-needed repairs.

The school will be closed on Monday and Tuesday to provide staff with time needed to unpack and relocate their classes into the new areas.

Groups 4 and 5 pupils will be relocated to Prins William Alexander School currently located in Belvedere. Group 6 pupils will be relocated to the Methodist Church Hall in Cole Bay. Groups 7 and 8 pupils will be relocated to Ruby Labega School in Retreat Estate.

Pupils in Groups 1 to 3 will remain at the school in the meantime. However, these classes will be relocated once a space has been found.

School will reopen on Wednesday, when all pupils will start in their new temporary locations.

This newspaper understands the reason for the relocations is the dire need for repairs to the classrooms Cycle 2 pupils were currently using. The school has experienced many structural issues since the passing of Hurricane Irma. Leakage during heavy rainfall and possible mould infestation has made continued use of the classrooms unsafe.

With this relocation of pupils, repairs to the building are planned, but a date has not been provided at the moment.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/leonald-connor-school-relocating-cycle-2-pupils