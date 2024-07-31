Les Fruits de Mer launches island-wide education project | THE DAILY HERALD

Les Fruits de Mer Association has announced the Island of Discovery project which funds class visits to Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House, boosting education about local nature, heritage and culture. Story on page .

GRAND CASE–The all-volunteer Les Fruits de Mer Association is thrilled to announce the launch of Island of Discovery, a new project that will boost education about local nature, heritage and culture.

The project will reach thousands of students on both sides of the island in the coming year. The 40,900 euro project is funded by Fondation Air France. It includes class visits to Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House and the distribution of thousands of books about St. Martin to students.

“Our volunteer team is so excited to take our education programmes island-wide!” said Les Fruits de Mer president Jenn Yerkes. “We’ve had great success on the French side, but St. Martin is one island and this project brings our local education programmes to the Dutch side in a big way. It is the biggest trans-boundary education project we know of on this island, and the funding from Fondation Air France makes it possible.”

The Island of Discovery project includes funding for class visits to Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House for classes from both sides of the island. On the French side, this new project will build on the association’s existing subvention-funded school book programme to also give books to other associations and organisations that work with children.

On the Dutch side, the project will fund books for all primary school students and some secondary school students. Over 8,000 books about St. Martin will be distributed as part of this project.

The project also includes distribution of educational banners and the publication of a fun new activity book for students who visit Amuseum Naturalis. The new book will be based on museum exhibits, to reinforce the learning that happens during class visits.

“For years, we have been hearing from the community that learning about St. Martin’s nature, heritage, and culture is a necessity, but that it is not very present in the curriculum on either side of the island. That’s what this programme is all about,” said Les Fruits de Mer co-founder Mark Yokoyama. “We want the next generation to know St. Martin and love St. Martin. For us, that means getting materials about this island in the hands of every single student. We are grateful to Fondation Air France for helping us cross boundaries and expand this vision.”

The Les Fruits de Mer association has published over 40 books about St. Martin nature,

heritage, and culture. They include oral histories, and works created in partnership with Lasana M. Sekou and Lady Ruby Bute.

In 2023, the association distributed over 15,000 books for free, giving at least one book to every student and teacher in public school on the French side of the island. It has also offered free class visits to Amuseum Naturalis since 2016.

Since 1992, Fondation Air France has funded close to 1,680 projects in 80 countries served by the airline company. It partners with associations on projects that impact children and youth, with a focus on educational, environmental, and humanitarian projects.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/les-fruits-de-mer-launches-island-wide-education-project