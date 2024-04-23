Les Mardis de Grand Case 2024 ends tonight with final edition | THE DAILY HERALD

An overhead view of Grand Case Boulevard during Les Mardis with throngs of visitors enjoying a parade. (Calypso Events photo)





MARIGOT–Tonight, Tuesday, April 23, will see the last edition of Les Mardis de Grand Case for this year, capping off a triumphant season with colourful parades and live music on the Boulevard.

This is the last opportunity to see this highly popular event for this year.

Chantal Vernusse, President of Calypso Events, organiser of Les Mardis, said her team is delighted and very proud of the 2024 edition, having overcome a number of challenges but at the same time it opened doors to new opportunities.

Thousands of visitors converged on the Boulevard every Tuesday night to soak in the atmosphere, entertainment, and browse hundreds of exhibitor stands. Organisers estimated more than 45,000 visitors attended Les Mardis this year.

“This year the market side has grown, more than 100 exhibitors, artists and craftspeople have brightened up Grand Case every Tuesday with increasingly attractive stalls, and we’ve doubled the musical entertainment at both entrances, so that visitors can enjoy the atmosphere as soon as they arrive on the Boulevard,” said Vernusse.

“This year we welcomed a number of new groups and troupes to join our long list of artists! Our dancers were also able to take advantage of the brand new backstage area provided by Go Beach, and we’d like to thank them warmly for their welcome!

“We benefited from a great collaboration with the Collectivité’s technical services, who prepared the Boulevard for all our visitors and exhibitors.”

Vernusse said the event has motivated new partners to join, and she already announced that the next edition will start on January 21, 2025, with a growing team and lots of new features. “Calypso Event and its entire organising team would like to thank all our lolo friends, shopkeepers, restaurants and hoteliers for their loyalty, and the people of Grand Case for welcoming us to their Boulevard. A very special thank you to the Presidents of the Collectivité and St. Martin Tourism Office for their support.”

Much appreciation was extended to the sponsors: Collectivité of St. Martin, Amstel Bright, Ares, Peace and Love, Moet et Chandon, La Cave, Delta Petroleum, Dauphin Telecom, Verde SXM, and IOTV.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/les-mardis-de-grand-case-2024-ends-tonight-with-final-edition