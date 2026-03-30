Les Mardis de Grand Case on hold until further notice | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Calypso Events, organiser of Les Mardis de Grand Case, announced it has no option but to suspend the event as of today, Tuesday, March 31, until further notice as it has not received confirmation of the subventions “announced and promised” by the Collectivité for February and March 2026.

In its response on Monday, the Collectivité noted with regret the announcement of the suspension of Les Mardis de Grand-Case but wished to give a reminder that associative subsidies are governed by law and must be the subject of a sufficiently anticipated application.

For several years, the Collectivité has been supporting Les Mardis de Grand Case, both financially and logistically, which testifies to a constant and significant public commitment. A subsidy of 50,000 euros was awarded in 2024, increased to 64,000 euros in 2025.

That same year, including support from St. Martin Tourism Office, public participation represented up to 64% of the overall budget of the event. As early as June 2025, the services of the Collectivité invited the organising association to anticipate the submission of its subsidy application.

However, the complete file was not sent until November 20, 2025, after the closing date of the financial commitments for the year, making it impossible to process it in the 2025 budget framework. The committee was consulted on December 23, 2025 for its opinion, without this constituting an award decision.

On several occasions, it was clearly indicated to the association that no subsidy could be allocated before the vote on the 2026 budget, in accordance with the rules of public management. The Collectivité’s budget was adopted on March 27 and the allocation of a subsidy to the Calypso Event association was immediately included on the agenda of the Executive Council on April 2, 2026, which testifies to the Collectivité's constant desire to support the event.

For several years, the Collectivité has been alerting the Calypso Events association to certain weaknesses (economic model, cash flow, dependence on public funding) and proposing concrete solutions: better anticipation, diversification of resources, strengthening of private partnerships and implementation of a multi-year framework.

The Collectivité reminds that a subsidy constitutes support, the association remaining solely responsible for the financial balance of its event, the organisation and management of it. After more than twenty years of existence, the sustainability of the Mardis de Grand Case seems to require a more consolidated organisation and economic model.

The Collectivité regrets that a partial communication was disseminated without reproducing all the exchanges and the calendar. It reaffirms its availability to build, with the organisers, a more clear, anticipated and sustainable partnership. The Collectivité will continue its support for initiatives contributing to the attractiveness of the territory, within a responsible, transparent framework that complies with the rules of public management.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/les-mardis-de-grand-case-on-hold-until-further-notice