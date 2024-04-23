Les Mardis de Grand Case postponed due to strike | THE DAILY HERALD

The last Les Mardis de Grand Case for this year has been postponed until April 30 (Calypso Events photo)

MARIGOT–The final edition of Les Mardis de Grand Case for this year that was supposed to take place tonight April 23, has been postponed until Tuesday, April 30, due to sudden strike action among certain agents taking place at the Collectivité’s Technical Services Department.

Organiser Calypso Events said there are no electrical installations, no barriers and no security. It regrets the inconvenience caused but has no choice but to postpone to April 30.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/les-mardis-de-grand-case-postponed-due-to-strike