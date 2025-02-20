Les Mardis de Grand Case returns for four Tuesdays | THE DAILY HERALD

Les Mardis de Grand Case returns on March 11 for four consecutive Tuesdays. Photo credit Calypso Events.

GRAND CASE–Calypso Events announced officially on Thursday that Les Mardis de Grand Case will return starting Tuesday, March 11, for four consecutive Tuesdays, albeit with a smaller budget.

The about-turn suggests the organiser reached a compromise with the Collectivité after earlier back and forth arguments over whether the subvention to hold the event had been submitted to the Collectivité on time, which ultimately resulted in the event being cancelled.

Calypso Events disclosed it had received a subvention of 30,000 euros from the Collectivité in addition to a subvention for the electricity installations on the Boulevard, a detail the Collectivité had not agreed to previously. In addition St. Martin Tourism Office has contributed 30,000 euros.

Calypso also stated that the majority of the exhibitors did not give up and are ready to set up again on the Boulevard. New Préfet Cyrille Le Vely will cut the ribbon to launch Les Mardis on March 11.

Despite the shorter period, Les Mardis de Grand Case remains a highly important event on the annual calendar, drawing thousands of tourists and residents each night. The event will return to its full schedule in 2026.

