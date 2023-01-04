Les Mardis de Grand Case to resume on January 31 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Les Mardis de Grand Case make a welcome return to the Boulevard of Grand Case with a grand opening on Tuesday, January 31, organiser Calypso Events’ Managing Director Chantal Vernusse confirmed on Wednesday.

The highly popular event for both tourists and residents will run for 12 consecutive Tuesdays. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Les Mardis de Grand Case.

“This year we are partnering with the Carnival Committee of Saint-Martin and SXM Music Festival to be a stronger organisation instead of Calypso Events being alone,” Vernusse explained. “Unfortunately, due to the pandemic we lost a major sponsor, so we are still seeking more sponsors to join us for what will be a triumphant return for Les Mardis. Our regular sponsors the Collectivité of St. Martin and the Tourism Office of St. Martin are still with us, of course.”

Vernusse said the event this year will place emphasis on environmental awareness and sustainability. “We are inviting companies and associations who have links to environment protection to join us as exhibitors by reflecting products that are renewable and sustainable.”

SXM Music Festival starts March 8 and a joint event is planned for Tuesday, March 7, with Les Mardis, probably on the beach, Vernusse suggested, but the planning for that is still ongoing.

Registration for exhibitors to have a stand on the Boulevard has been open for a month already. Some 90 exhibitors have already registered and more than 100 are expected this year. To register, call Corinne at (0690)32.55.20.

As in the past, Les Mardis will feature Carnival parades, musicians and bands, and street performers. The Boulevard is closed to traffic each Tuesday and security for the public is assured by the Territorial Police, the Gendarmerie and private security firms.

The budget for Les Mardis de Grand Case this year is 200,000 euros. Hotels, restaurants and boutiques are all supporters of the event with restaurants and boutiques staying open late on Tuesdays. Some 7,000 visitors attended the opening night in 2020.

A press conference to give more detailed information with sponsors in attendance is planned in about a week.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/les-mardis-de-grand-case-to-resume-on-january-31