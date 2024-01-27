Les Mardis de Grand Case to start Tuesday, January 30 | THE DAILY HERALD

Les Mardis de Grand Case will start on Tuesday, January 30

MARIGOT–Following a week’s delay, the 21st edition of Les Mardis de Grand Case (Grand Case Tuesdays) will now start on Tuesday, January 30, organiser Calypso Events confirmed.

The launch will take place at 6:00pm January 30, with elected officials and tourism office present at the Go Beach Bar. The first parade is scheduled for around 7:30pm. In total there will be 10 Tuesday editions.

A hundred or so exhibitors and other crafts people will take over the Boulevard of Grand Case, where parades, carnival dancers and live bands provide the entertainment. The Boulevard is closed to traffic on Tuesday evenings for the hundreds of tourists and residents who attend the event.

On Tuesday, February 13, there will not be a Mardis event as it is also Mardi Gras in Marigot but will be organised later. There are not enough police to ensure the safety of these two major events, which attract huge crowds.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/les-mardis-de-grand-case-to-start-tuesday-january-30