Less private jets at PJIA due to limited space, larger jets | THE DAILY HERALD

Private jets parked on the tarmac at PJIA at the end of December. (John Halley photo)

AIRPORT–There were close to twenty fewer private jets parked at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) between December 20 and December 31, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, said PJIA authorities on Wednesday. However, this was due to the airport’s limited space which forced the parking requests of some private jets to be denied.

According to PJIA Operations Department Manager Emile Levons, the busiest period for private jets is between December 20 and December 31. In total, 657 private aircraft arrived at PJIA in December 2019. Of those, 369 aircraft – more than half – arrived during the busiest period.

The highest number of private aircraft landed on December 27, when 50 aircraft arrived. The lowest number of private aircraft landed on December 24, when 14 aircraft arrived.

At its peak, about 80 private jets were parked on the tarmac at PJIA toward the end of 2019, which is about 20 aircraft fewer than the 100 parked at the airport during the same period in 2018.

“We may have less jets. … However, the reduction in numbers is due to owners and operators purchasing and utilising larger jets. With the larger jets, it takes up more space and, with the constraints we have, eventually we have to turn away some aircraft,” said Levons.

The airport implemented a “blackout period” on long-term parking of private aircraft because of the lack of space. “A request must be submitted, and approved by the airport authority, in order to park long-term. … Those that are denied parking have the option to drop their passengers off and relocate [the – Ed.] aircraft,” said Levons.

Neighbouring Anguilla received an increase in the number of private jets utilising its Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport. However, Levons said this was “no loss to St. Maarten” as the current market is “large enough for all the players to retain their business.”

