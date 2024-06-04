Lewis and WITU board hold discussions on overdue issues | THE DAILY HERALD

Acting Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Lyndon Lewis (centre) with WITU members and members of his cabinet.

PHILIPSBURG–Acting Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Lyndon Lewis recently met with the board of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) to discuss various short- and long-term matters that require his attention.

Issues such as repairs at public schools, outstanding payments to teachers and school boards, and proper placement of individuals in correct scales with correct salaries were discussed during the meeting.

Lewis assured the WITU board that he is working diligently to address short-term solutions while juggling responsibilities for two ministries.

In a press release on Monday, Lewis said many of the issues are “way overdue” and he has instructed his cabinet members present, as well as the ECYS Ministry Acting Secretary General to address these matters immediately.

Lewis plans to meet with the union again in the near future to continue discussions.

