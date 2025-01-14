Lewis: Merchants using benches on Front Street as laundry line | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Many dilapidated ~

PHILIPSBURG–Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Member of Parliament (MP) Lyndon Lewis is concerned about the state and use of the concrete benches that have been placed along Front Street saying that not only are many of them dilapidated, but merchants are using some of them similar to laundry lines – placing mats and other wet objects to dry.

He relayed his concerns during the continuation of the public meeting of Parliament on the draft 2025 budget on Tuesday. “One of my main concerns is the current state of the benches on our main street, which experiences heavy tourist traffic. These benches are increasingly being used by store merchants to hang their mats or any other wet objects to dry,” Lewis said.

“As I walked through just yesterday [Monday – Ed.], I noticed that many of these benches, especially those placed lower down, are broken into pieces and can no longer serve their intended purpose. Instead, they have become an eyesore on an already deteriorating street.”

Lewis asked the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) whether she is in contact with the contractor or any other company responsible for maintaining the benches. He wanted to know whether there is a plan in place to collect and repair the broken pieces when they are observed in such a deteriorating state. He also asked whether spraying or painting of the benches is part of the minister’s initiative for the beautification of Philipsburg.

