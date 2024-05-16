Lewis moves to address heat issues at Ruby Labega School | THE DAILY HERALD

Acting Minister of ECYS Lyndon Lewis (second from right) met with the administration of Ruby Labega School and members of the WITU on Wednesday.

PHILIPSBURG–In an effort to address pressing issues affecting Ruby Labega School, Acting Minister responsible for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), Lyndon Lewis convened a meeting with the school’s administration and members of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the minister, the minister took the initiative to visit the school after learning about the heat situation and expressed grave concern for the well-being of the pupils. Of particular concern was the oppressive heat within the classrooms, which both teachers and pupils have been enduring.

Following a briefing from the school’s management, Lewis pledged to promptly gather necessary information to implement a short-term solution to alleviate the discomfort caused by the high temperatures.

During the meeting, Lewis stated his commitment to addressing long-standing issues in schools and assured attendees that he would not allow prolonged inaction as seen in the previous administration. With the school facing power constraints that limit the feasibility of installing air-conditioning units, the minister urged patience from the school management and union as comprehensive assessments are conducted to expedite a viable solution.

To expedite the process, the minister’s cabinet held an urgent meeting with the head of the Department of Public Education on Wednesday afternoon to determine the next steps and how quickly they can be implemented. Lewis is set to provide an update to the school management and union today, Thursday.

