Lewis raises alarm over evictions and demolitions on Pond Island | THE DAILY HERALD

MP Lewis stands in front of one of the demolished structures.

POND ISLAND–Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Member of Parliament (MP) Lyndon Lewis has expressed grave concern over ongoing forced evictions and demolition activities on Soualiga Road, Pond Island, where he said about 40 residents live.

Lewis said many affected individuals and families have lived on the property for several years and established homes and a community. While there are reportedly two court rulings related to the matter, he noted that no follow-up enforcement actions, relocation plans, or structured engagement took place in the years after, resulting in residents continuing to occupy and develop the land in good faith.

During recent visits, Lewis said he observed that many residents are around 50 years old, with some facing health challenges, including one resident who is blind. He said these circumstances require a humane and socially responsible approach.

According to Lewis, recent actions by the Ministry of VROMI, including the start of demolition works, reportedly occurred without alternative housing, relocation assistance, or adequate notice, causing distress and uncertainty.

“Some of the residents told me that during elections some elected and appointed officials were through their neighbourhood campaigning, but today no one is there for them. The residents also showed me two letters respectively dated October 27, 2025 and December 4, 2025, addressed to the Prime Minister, the Minister of VROMI and the directorate of the NRPB regarding their concerns and to date they haven’t received any response from any of the addressees. I empathize with all residents in the area, as they are human beings and they should be treated with dignity and respect,” Lewis said.

The MP has requested an urgent meeting with Minister of Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richinel Brug regarding relocation procedures and called on government to halt demolitions until dialogue and suitable relocation solutions are in place.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/lewis-raises-alarm-over-evictions-and-demolitions-on-pond-island