Lewis: Wever should resign so Brug can take back his seat in Parliament | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Member of Parliament (MP) Lyndon Lewis on Friday said Unified Resilient St Maarten Movement (URSM) MP Christopher Wever should resign and allow Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richinel Brug to get back his seat in Parliament.

Lewis made the remarks during an urgent public meeting of Parliament concerning the motion of no confidence against Brug. Lewis minced no words in saying how he felt about the situation calling the actions of the coalition “dutty politics” and accusing coalition members of hypocrisy.

“With all due respect I believe that the honourable MP Wever should resign and allow Minister Brug to have the opportunity to take back up his seat in this honourable house if this motion passes,” Lewis said.

Lewis argued that Brug was elected by the people of St. Maarten and noted that the minister giving up his seat allowed other MPs to enter Parliament. “Minister Brug was elected by the people of St. Maarten. He is one of the reasons why two MPs were by default elected,” Lewis stated.

The MP also criticized coalition members, particularly URSM, for supporting efforts to remove Brug while previously voting to keep another minister in office. “It is hypocritical of the coalition respectively the URSM to go as far to want to get rid of a working minister without due process but choose to save a minister that has our island in a deplorable state,” Lewis said.

According to Lewis, while he did not agree with every decision made by Brug, he had seen “the fruits of his labour for the people of St. Maarten.”

Lewis further claimed that the situation surrounding the motion was personal in nature and raised concerns about what he described as “abuse of power and corruption.” He also questioned why the Prime Minister was not present during the debate to address issues raised concerning an alleged complaint involving the Prosecutor’s Office.

“Why I ask the Prime Minister if an official complaint was filed on the minister of VSA by the Prosecutor’s Office and you as the biggest leader of this country as chair did not allow to postpone this meeting for the Prime Minister to come back and defend himself and with this I am very ashamed of this institution,” Lewis stated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/lewis-wever-should-resign-so-brug-can-take-back-his-seat-in-parliament