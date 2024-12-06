Library celebrates completion of 2024 Cyber-Seniors programme | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the participants of the St. Maarten Library’s Cyber-Seniors programme displaying their certificates.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Library recently concluded its 2024 Cyber-Seniors programme with a closing ceremony recognising the achievements of twenty senior participants who completed the technology training initiative.

The programme aimed to address the digital divide by equipping seniors with essential technological skills to support their daily activities. Participants learned about computer basics, online safety, e-banking, and scheduling online appointments.

Specialised workshops were conducted in collaboration with local organisations.

Windward Islands Bank (WIB) provided training on online banking, while St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS) guided participants in navigating patient portals to access health records.

Social and Health Insurances SZV offered insights into AOV pension benefits and wellness. A former Cyber-Seniors programme graduate, who previously worked at the Tax Office, led a session on tax filing.

The closing ceremony featured speeches from library board members, participants and instructors. Certificates were awarded to participants, recognising their dedication and accomplishments.

Joy Lambert, speaking on behalf of the St. Maarten Library, highlighted the programme’s impact on enhancing the digital literacy of seniors.

The library wants to expand its senior-focused programmes. Registration for the next Cyber-Seniors programme scheduled will begin in February 2025.

For more information, the St. Maarten Library can be reached by calling tel. 1-721-542-2970 or via its website at www.library.sx. The library also maintains a presence on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/library-celebrates-completion-of-2024-cyber-seniors-programme