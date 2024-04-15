Library distributes new Ed. of ‘Caribbean Think Book’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Cover of “Caribische Denk Boek” (“Caribbean Think Book” in English).





PHILIPSBURG–In preparation for Memorial Day on May 4 and Liberation Day on May 5, the St. Maarten Library has distributed more than 1,700 copies of the new edition of “Caribische Denk Boek” (“Caribbean Think Book” in English) to all local primary and secondary schools over two days last week.

“Through ‘Caribbean Think Book’, students delve into the local history of the Second World War, exploring events on the islands during that time, the individuals involved and the resulting consequences,” the library said in a press release on Friday. “By engaging with wartime narratives, students are prompted to reflect on the significance of peace and freedom in contemporary contexts. The ‘Caribbean Think Book’ is an educational resource filled with illustrations, captivating photographs and compelling stories.”

The library said the distribution of “Caribbean Think Book” was made possible through the collaboration of the Dutch National 4-5 May Committee, as well as the Dutch Caribbean islands, Culture Kameleon Foundation and other stakeholders.

The 2024 edition of the book has been tailored to children between 10 and 12 years old. Carolien Keun has translated it from Dutch into English.

“The committee encourages teachers to use an instructional film along with five digital lessons to explain how to integrate the ‘Caribbean Think Book’ into classroom instruction. The material offers valuable insights for deeper learning, including access to online educational resources, websites, vlogs about Anne Frank, historical timelines tailored to children, and links to online videos featuring Caribbean war witnesses,” the library said.

For more information, persons can visit

www.4en5mei.nl/educatie/primair-onderwijs/caribisch-denkboek-voor-4-en-5-mei.

Persons can also watch this video

https://youtu.be/HVhiDJEftDc?si=qVu8Gzs_ubmRaXLE.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/library-distributes-new-ed-of-caribbean-think-book