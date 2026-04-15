Library, Tax Administration hosted 2nd annual workshop | THE DAILY HERALD

Participants and facilitators

Sharing knowledge

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Library, in collaboration with the St. Maarten Tax Administration, hosted its second annual tax workshop at the Belvedere Community Center on Friday, April 10, where approximately 25 senior citizens gathered for an informative session.

Designed for persons ages 60 and over, the session included a practical presentation and an interactive tax case study, giving participants a clearer understanding of how to complete their income tax forms. The Tax Administration created an engaging and welcoming atmosphere, turning what can often feel like a tense topic into an experience that blended learning with moments of laughter.

The workshop was led by Tax Assessment Officer Marlon Kwidama, who provided clear guidance on the importance of timely tax submissions and how to complete the filing process with confidence. Seniors also received one on one assistance with their tax return forms and had the opportunity to ask questions for further clarification.

Also in attendance were Tax Assessor Lorraine Boasman and Public Relations Officer Kelron Bellot, who supported the initiative and engaged with participants throughout the session.

This joint initiative highlights the shared commitment of the Library and the Tax Administration to community outreach and public education, ensuring that seniors are equipped with the information and support needed to meet their tax obligations.

“With this partnership, we hope to foster an even stronger relationship with the Tax Administration and look forward to our next collaborative session next year,” said Francia Housen, Media Coach at the St. Maarten Library.

The workshop was made possible by the Cyber Seniors team, J. Lambert, D. Helligar, and M. Spencer, under the leadership of Francia Housen. Appreciation is also extended to the seniors and the Tax Administration for their participation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/library-tax-administration-hosted-2nd-annual-workshop