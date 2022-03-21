Licence revoked for helicopters linked to Russian-owned yachts | THE DAILY HERALD

The motor yacht “Solaris” linked to Russian oligarch and politician Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich, is seen in the waters of Porto Montenegro in Tivat, Montenegro, March 12, 2022. (REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic photo)





PHILIPSBURG–Aviation and Shipping Department head Louis Halley has revoked the licence for helicopter flights issued to Isle of Man firm Luviair Limited in October. The company’s helicopters are forbidden to take off from and land on yachts in St. Maarten’s territorial waters.

Luviair Limited operates helicopters of the type MBB-BK 117 D-2, registration MSOLA and M-SOLO.

The Aviation Department’s withdrawal of the licence has been ordered by Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) Roger Lawrence. On October 28, 2021, the minister had granted a licence by ministerial order to Luviair Limited Operations Officer Alison O’Donoghue to take off and land on the Russian-owned mega-yachts Eclipse, Garcon and Solaris when these are in St. Maarten’s territorial waters. The permit was valid until November 20, 2022.

Due to the situation in Ukraine, it is necessary for St. Maarten to implement the new EU sanctions as a matter of urgency, according to the ministerial order of March 11, which is the basis for the withdrawal of the permit. “St. Maarten is obliged to implement the international sanctions imposed by the United Nations and the European Union.”

These are “restrictive measures, prohibiting Russian air carriers, aircraft registered in Russia, and non-Russia-registered aircraft owned, chartered by, or otherwise controlled by Russian natural or legal persons, entities or bodies from landing in or taking off from the territory of the Union, or flying over the territory.”

The permit has been revoked for an indefinite period.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/licence-revoked-for-helicopters-linked-to-russian-owned-yachts