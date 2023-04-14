Lichtenberg nominated for Award at Cayman InStyle Fashion Week | THE DAILY HERALD

Lichtenberg in a yellow gown.

PHILIPSBURG–Caribbean plus size and lifestyle blogger Kenty Lichtenberg of Kerai Kreative Style attended the four-day Cayman InStyle Fashion week held in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands, from March 30 to April 2.

In addition to being the event’s official blogger, she was also nominated for the Trailblazer Award and as an influencer with substantial impact within global communities.

Kerai Kreative Style the brand, has been in existence for seven years and has become a household brand within the content creation, blogging and plus size lifestyle industries, it was stated in a press release. “Thanks to her background in marketing and branding, this blog has expanded not only for local reach, but also within in the region and internationally. It goes without saying that blogging of which is also part of the creator economy is now a multibillion-dollar industry, building the careers of some of the biggest celebrities. This generation of micro-entrepreneurs is estimated to reach US $104.2 billion in 2024. Today creators have become increasingly professionalised in their approach to producing content and managing their careers,” said Lchtenberg.

“Global brands and corporations have learned to use this new media environment as an advertising and sales channel.”

She said he idea is to maintain a strong network, create a professional brand and remain consistent. These are attributes that potential partners and clients look for when they are thinking on bringing in a content creator as part of their digital marketing strategy, she added.

“This experience was unique in so many ways; the availability to meet international fashion houses, designers, models, photographers, life coaches, women in business, makeup artists, country ambassadors, the local hospitality and so much more is one that as a small island girl will never forget,” she said.

“As their official blogger, I was granted access to various components of the entire event starting from the Welcome Meet and Greet, the Emerging Cayman Island’s designers (high school designers) and Trail Blazer Award Ceremony and of course to the Fashion show which showcased over 10 local, regional and international designers.”

Designers included Trèfle Designs by Kristin Frazer of Tortola, Cesar Galindo of GalindoNYC, Adrian Alicea of Adrian Alicea New York, Paulette Cleghorn and Carlton Jones. “Our production team was involved in ensuring that we kept the momentum and event’s presence on line and for the various social media platforms. Kerai Kreative Style was honored to have been invited, nominated and especially given the opportunity to connect with so many creative master minds throughout this entire event.”

She thanked the local business community that helped her make the trip a reality.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/lichtenberg-nominated-for-award-at-cayman-instyle-fashion-week