Lifeless body found in house on Heyligerweg | THE DAILY HERALD

Statia Police Station

ST. EUSTATIUS–The lifeless body of a man was found in a house on Heyligerweg in St. Eustatius on Friday morning, January 29.

The body was taken to Queen Beatrix Medical Centre (QBMC) for an autopsy. A medical doctor concluded that it concerned a natural death.

It concerns the man W.E.S., who was 68 years old, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN reported Monday.

