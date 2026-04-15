‘Liga Pa’riba’ off to Williamsport | THE DAILY HERALD

Representing the island at Little League World Series.

WILLEMSTAD–Curaçao’s “Liga Pa’riba” baseball team won the regional title and thereby qualified for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

In a best-of-seven series, “Liga P’ariba” emerged victorious with a 4-2 win. The decisive games against “Liga P’abou” were played on Saturday at Post 6 Stadium, where the P’ariba team won the doubleheader 6-2 and 5-2.

After a short rest period, the team will resume training in the run-up to the global youth tournament in Williamsport, which takes place from August 19 to 30. The team flies out on August 13, after which they will reach their final destination by bus.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/liga-pa-riba-off-to-williamsport