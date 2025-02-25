Limited access to landfill due to installation of weighbridge | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI, in collaboration with the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), has commenced “civil works” for the installation of a new weighbridge at the main landfill.

The preparatory work began on Monday, February 24, 2025, despite the necessary Civil Works permit not having been published in the National Gazette.

The weighbridge is scheduled to be installed in front of the landfill’s security booth, requiring temporary adjustments to access routes. Truck drivers and other landfill users are urged to follow on-site signage and directions during this period.

As part of the installation process, the Department of Infrastructure will contact businesses that utilize the landfill to collect necessary data. This information will be integrated into the new electronic weighbridge system, which will track the volume of waste received, improving efficiency and accuracy in waste management.

The Ministry of VROMI and the NRPB appreciate the public’s cooperation and patience as efforts continue to enhance landfill operations and sustainability.

For further details, contact the Infrastructure Department at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call 542-4292 ext. 2387.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/limited-access-to-landfill-due-to-installation-of-weighbridge