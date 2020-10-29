Lining up for gas | THE DAILY HERALD

Saba had serious traffic leading to the island’s only gas station on Wednesday afternoon.

After two days without gasoline on the entire island, motorists were anxious to fill up their tanks when it was announced that the gas station would resume servicing clients at 1:00pm. At least one vehicle ran out of fuel in the queue and had to be pushed the final few metres to the pump by several good Samaritans. Some residents had previously speculated that the fuel shortage would last into early November.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/lining-up-for-gas