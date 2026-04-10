Lions Club and Tele-Gathering partner on community projects | THE DAILY HERALD

This year’s initiative focused on the improvement of two key community spaces.

PHILIPSBURG–In celebration of its 30th anniversary, delegates of Tele-Gathering, a regional network of sports and social clubs affiliated with telecommunications companies across the Caribbean, partnered with the Lions Club of St. Maarten to undertake community service projects on Good Friday, April 3.

Volunteers painted the wall of the Cul de Sac Cemetery, a designated national monument, helping to preserve its appearance and cultural heritage. In addition, they refurbished tables and benches at the Red Cross Seniors Home in Belvedere, enhancing comfort and usability for residents.

Tele-Gathering is an annual Easter event that brings together members from across the Caribbean, rotating among host territories each year. The gathering promotes fellowship, cultural exchange, and community service.

The 2026 delegation included participants from Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Anguilla, Saint Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, and St. Maarten, all united in their commitment to regional cooperation and community upliftment.

Lions Club President Alvin Prescod said he was pleased with the collaboration, noting that partnerships like these demonstrate the strength of collective action and the impact that can be achieved when organisations come together in service to the community. He added that the club looks forward to continued cooperation in future initiatives.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/lions-club-and-tele-gathering-partner-on-community-projects