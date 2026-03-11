Lions Club launches Father’s Day Car Raffle | THE DAILY HERALD

Lion President Alvin Prescod officially kicked off the Father’s Day Car Raffle

PHILIPSBURG–Lion President Alvin Prescod, together with fellow members of St. Maarten Lions Club, officially kicked off the Father’s Day Car Raffle by presenting the first two raffle tickets.

The presentation coincided with the Wally Havertong Bingo Spectacular, where the initial winners claimed an early chance to take home the grand prize.

The raffle is part of the Lions Club’s ongoing efforts to raise funds for community service projects. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at Big D’s Photo Studio, Focus Forward Studio, the Lions Civic Center, or from any Lions Club member.

The club is urging the public to support the initiative for a chance to win a brand-new 2026 Chery Tiggo 2 Pro. Tickets are $5 each, and the raffle draw will be held on June 20, 2026.

