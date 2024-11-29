Lions Club to host its annual Christmas Bingo Spectacular | THE DAILY HERALD

Lion Wally Havertong calling the bingo balls at last year’s Lions-held Christmas Bingo.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Lions Club is gearing up to host the highly anticipated Annual Lion Wally Havertong Christmas Bingo Spectacular. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, December 14, at the Aleeze Convention Center in Madame Estate. Doors open at 7:00pm, with the bingo games starting promptly at 8:00pm.

Lion Ketty Paines, Fundraising Chairperson for Sint Maarten Lions Club, confirmed that preparations are in their final stages. “Tickets are available from any Lions Club member, at the Lions Civic Center on Sucker Garden Road, and at Big D. Photo Studio in the Marcus Building on Pondfill [W.J.A. Nisbeth – Ed.] Road. Additionally, tickets will be on sale during the Backstreet Bonanza this Saturday, November 30, from 12:00 noon to mid-afternoon,” she shared.

Tickets are priced at US $15 or NAf. 27 and come with one bingo card, offering participants a chance to win an impressive variety of prizes. Among the exciting rewards are Christmas baskets filled with festive treats, luxurious weekend stays at top hotels and resorts, dinner vouchers for some of the island’s finest restaurants, and airline travel vouchers to dream destinations, including Paris, Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire. The grand prize is a $1,000 cash reward, aptly named the “Santa Bag”.

For fans of Lion Wally Havertong’s signature bingo calls, the club encourages early ticket purchases and timely arrival to secure seating. The venue accommodates just over 900 players, and each attendee – children included – must have a ticket for entry. Additional bingo cards will be available for purchase at the event for $15 each.

The Christmas Bingo is a beloved tradition that brings together families and friends for a festive evening of fun and generous prizes. More importantly, the event serves as the Lions Club’s primary fundraising initiative, with proceeds going toward community projects. These projects focus on vision care, cancer and diabetes awareness, environmental sustainability, hunger relief and support for senior citizens, sports teams, artists and other local organisations.

The Lions Club expressed heartfelt gratitude to sponsors for their contributions, including baskets, gift prizes and donations, which ensure the success of this cherished event. The community is warmly invited to join the festivities as the Lions Club promises a memorable evening for all.

For more information, contact a Lions Club member or visit their official locations.

