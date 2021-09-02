Lions International highest honour goes to Hodge-Carty | THE DAILY HERALD

President Jocelyn Johnson presenting award to Ernie Hodge-Carty’s son Terone Hodge-Carty.

ANGUILLA–Ernie Hodge-Carty was awarded one of the highest honours bestowed on any member of Lions International, the Melvin Jones Fellow. She was presented with the award on August 28, at the first Cabinet Meeting of Sub District 60B, under the direction of District Governor Lion Claudio Buncamper. The award is named after the founder of Lions International and recognises individuals for dedicated humanitarian services.

Ernie Hodge-Carty joined the Lions in 1989 when she was a chartered member of the movement as a Lioness. She later re-joined as a member of the Anguilla Lions Club in 2009 and from all reports has been a tremendous asset to the club. During her tenure with the Club she has served as Zone Chairman 2016-2017 of Zone 2B (Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten and Anguilla) and locally as President and currently Secretary. A release from the Club states, “Lion Ernie has performed each role dutifully and diligently and her level of commitment is never unnoticed. The Board of Directors and members of the Anguilla Lions Club extend heart-filled congratulations to a well deserving Lion.” Her son Lion Terone Hodge-Carty accepted the award on her behalf from President Lion Jocelyn Johnson.

Lions International core values are to address health, vision, diabetes, hunger, the environment and the less fortunate, all of which have been undertaken by the Anguilla Lions Club. This year the Anguilla Lions Club will observe 40 years of service to the Anguillian community.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/lions-international-highest-honour-goes-to-hodge-carty