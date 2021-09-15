Literacy Award ’21 for Loekie Morales | THE DAILY HERALD

Rotary Club of St. Maarten Sunset President Lerissa Rey and District Governor Louis Wever (right) handing the Literacy Award 2021 to author Loekie Morales (centre).

PHILIPSBURG–Youth book author Loekie Morales, who has many published books, received the Literacy Award 2021 from Rotary Club of St. Maarten Sunset on Tuesday, in recognition of her valuable contribution to literacy in St. Maarten.

“I am feeling so grateful with this literacy recognition, not only for myself but for all St. Maarten authors who are busy paving the way to write their stories and publish their books. It is a sign that people who care about literacy have an eye on us. This award is also a sign for literacy fans to keep doing what they do in the area of literature, writing and reading for children,” Morales said.

In the meantime, Morales’ youngest brainchild, the 40-chapter publication Freckle Bunch/Tropical Shelter, has arrived in St. Maarten and will soon be distributed to primary schools.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/literacy-award-21-for-loekie-morales