Live testing of new 20MW power plant successful | THE DAILY HERALD

The new 20MW power plant.





PHILIPSBURG–Load-shedding in the country will soon be a thing of the past with the successful testing and synchronisation of the new twenty-megawatt (MW) power plant to the grid of utilities company GEBE.

GEBE said in a brief statement on Thursday that it had successfully completed the live testing of the 20 1MW generators on Wednesday.

“All units are now fully synchronised with NV GEBE’s grid,” the company said. “We are currently finalising the pipeline connections for the remaining fuel tanks to ensure seamless operations. Hope is on the horizon as we continue to enhance our service to the community.”

GEBE said it will be updating the public with further information.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/live-testing-of-new-20mw-power-plant-successful