Local author Greta Rodney releases book ‘Conversations from COVID’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Author Greta Rodney stands behind a display of her book “Conversations from COVID”.

PHILIPSBURG–Greta Rodney has recently self-published her first book, Conversations from COVID.



Rodney describes her book as a reflective devotional documenting her innermost thoughts before and during the pandemic period.

“For me, I felt that when the world stopped, it forced all of us to reflect on what we really value and hence what decisions we would make thereafter. The world shut down. This was something that had never happened before and I felt it was significant to write down what I was feeling at that moment,” said Rodney.

She said the book has excerpts from her personal journals and reflective questions to build conversations about one’s current state of mind. “We need to tell our stories to preserve history and culture, but also to build a community of understanding of our social and emotional state of being and this book is reflective of the latter,” she added.

Telling our own stories is not just a popular saying or mantra for Rodney, it is a personal journey. “I realised that I loved to write, but more so the significance of writing as a form of documentation. Once I realised the weight of its value, I understood that writing was healing for me and what I write could heal, educate and inspire others,” she said.

Rodney is also featured in House of Nehesi’s anthology Disaster Matters.

Conversations from COVID is available on Amazon.com and at Van Dorp in Madame

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/local-author-greta-rodney-releases-book-conversations-from-covid