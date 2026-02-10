Local dancer Jay Mills flies St. Maarten flag at Super Bowl halftime performance | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Local dancer Jay Mills represented St. Maarten on one of the world’s largest entertainment stages during the Super Bowl halftime performance featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny, where the St. Maarten flag was waved before a global audience of millions.

For viewers in the Dutch Caribbean, the highlight came during the grand finale. As Bad Bunny proclaimed, “God bless America,” and began reciting the names of the nations that comprise the Americas, a sea of flags filled the stage. Eagle-eyed fans in St Maarten, Aruba, St. Eustatius, Bonaire, Curaçao and Saba celebrated on social media as the distinct flags of islands were clearly visible among the 30+ banners carried by dancers, signalling a moment of recognition for the territories.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, applauded the island’s presence on the international stage and praised the significance of the moment for St. Maarten.

“As Minister responsible for Tourism and the Economy, moments like these remind us that our people are among our greatest ambassadors,” the Minister stated in a press release on Monday. “Whenever we see our flag carried onto an international stage, we know that one of our own has made a conscious effort to ensure that St. Maarten is seen and heard. That is powerful.”

She said the moment also carries deeper meaning for creatives across the island and beyond.

“This is not only a proud moment for our island, but also a proud personal milestone for every creative, dancer, and digital content creator who represents who we are, no matter where in the world they may be. Our Orange Economy thrives because of talent like this, talent that carries culture, identity, and visibility beyond our shores.”

While efforts are ongoing to congratulate the performer personally, the Minister extended public recognition. “Congratulations to Jay Mills for this remarkable accomplishment and for proudly taking the representation of your island with you onto one of the world’s most televised stages.”

