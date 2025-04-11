Local illustrator designs reusable bag for ‘Plastic Free SXM’ campaign | THE DAILY HERALD

Local graphic designer Loic Bryan (left) and SMDF Program and Development Manager Melanie Choisy (right), with the Plastic Free SXM reusable grocery bag.





PHILIPSBURG–As part of the ongoing Plastic Free SXM initiative, a locally designed reusable shopping bag has been introduced to encourage sustainable practices and reduce plastic waste. The vibrant and informative design was created by local illustrator and graphic designer Loic Bryan of Artistic Drive.

The bag features St. Maarten’s natural environment alongside messages promoting a plastic-free lifestyle. The reusable bag also includes side panels offering practical tips on how and why to reduce the use of single-use plastics. It will be distributed during upcoming campaign activities aimed at fostering behavioural change across the community.

One of the project’s key challenges moving forward is reinforcing the habit of bringing reusable bags while shopping. Data collected during the campaign indicated that a significant number of respondents cited forgetfulness as the main reason for inconsistent use.

Plastic Free SXM was implemented by the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) on behalf of the Government of St. Maarten, with activities spanning from 2023 to February 2025. The initiative was funded by the Resilience, Sustainable Energy, and Marine Biodiversity Program (RESEMBID), a European Union-funded programme administered by Expertise France.

Further information and resources are available at

www.plasticfree.sx.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/local-illustrator-designs-reusable-bag-for-plastic-free-sxm-campaign