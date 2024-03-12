Local influential women inspire at Penha’s Women’s Day event | THE DAILY HERALD

Kenty Lichtenberg engaging the audience with an ice breaker activity during her address.

COLE BAY–On March 8, Penha St. Maarten celebrated International Women’s Day in style at its store in Cole Bay, featuring two influential women in St. Maarten, blogger and branding consultant Kenty Lichtenberg and Member of Parliament (MP) Sjamira Roseburg.

The event aimed to highlight local women in the community who are making positive changes and inspire others around them.

Lichtenburg kicked off the event where she encouraged women to embrace their uniqueness and self-confidence, sharing her own journey of self-discovery and success. She emphasised the importance of creating your space and being grounded in your authentic self. Influenced by her mother’s encouragement, she continues to inspire others to be phenomenal women. Lichtenburg shared that through her platform, she has found career success and opened doors for countless opportunities.

Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg during her remarks.

Penha's Cole Bay location featured a full room of female attendees.

Following Lichtenburg’s address, MP Roseburg emphasised the importance of empowering individuals within the community. She stressed the need for education and empowerment, which she personally contributed to by offering free legal advice over the years to many persons on social media. Providing basic information to community members, she believed, was a way to empower them.

Roseburg urged the audience to also take part in empowering others within their own communities. Both speakers successfully engaged their audience throughout the event.

The evening was a success, with a majority of women in attendance who enjoyed mingling, shopping and refreshments. Attendees had the chance to win a luxurious massage from Indulgence Day Spa and a gift basket during the event. In addition, guests had the opportunity to receive a complimentary skin care consultation from Clarins and enjoyed a vibrant atmosphere set by a female disc jockey (DJ) Lil’ R.

Penha’s loyalty members were also treated to special privileges throughout the day, including double loyalty points with every purchase at all locations (excluding the airport store).

