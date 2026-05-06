Local students present Great Salt Pond heritage in Greece | THE DAILY HERALD

The St. Maarten delegation for the 7th World Cultural Heritage Youth Symposium

PHILIPSBURG–A delegation of students from St. Maarten Academy represented St. Maarten at the 7th World Cultural Heritage Youth Symposium held from April 22 to 26, 2026, in Athens–Loutraki, Greece, where they highlighted the cultural and historical importance of the Great Salt Pond.

The delegation included students Hadassah Issac, Aljenee Henry, Tiara Hodge, Reese Prince, and Siyona Gianchandani. They were accompanied by St. Maarten Academy educator Emlynn Francis, Milton Peters College (MPC) educator Jennelle Blackman, and UNESCO St. Maarten Secretary-General Marcellia Henry.

This year’s symposium was held under the theme “Unknown Heritage,” focusing on culturally significant locations that are not officially recognised as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, but remain deeply important within local communities.

The St. Maarten delegation delivered a presentation centred on the Great Salt Pond. The presentation included a musical performance of “Sweet Salt, Sweet Salt,” written by Garfield Young, also known as Papa Umpo, with music composed by Anastasia Larmonie.

Students also recited the poem “Abandoned Salt Pond” from the book The Frock and Other Poems by Laurelle “Yaya” Richards as a tribute to the island’s salt workers.

During the symposium, the students participated in creative workshops, collaborative sessions, and cultural exchange activities with students from more than 19 countries, including China, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Nepal, Oman, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Slovenia, the United States, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Poland, Finland, Andorra, and Costa Rica.

Educators attending the event also participated in professional development sessions focused on the World Heritage in Young Hands programme and the “Know–Cherish–Act” educational model.

The delegation visited several historical sites during the trip, including the Acropolis, Heraion, and the Panathenaic Stadium, which hosted the first modern Olympic Games in 1896.

According to the information provided, the students were commended by fellow participants and educators for their enthusiasm, engagement, and representation of St. Maarten during the international event.

The trip was supported by parents, sponsors, and the Government of St. Maarten. Plans are already underway for participation in the 2027 symposium, which is scheduled for March 17 to 21. Businesses and members of the public are being encouraged to support efforts to send an even larger delegation next year.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/local-students-present-great-salt-pond-heritage-in-greece