Local, Surinamese prison guards sworn in to strengthen operations | THE DAILY HERALD

Justice Minister Nathalie Tackling and Prison Director Steven Carty pose with the sworn in correctional officers.

PHILIPSBURG–A group of local correctional officers and fourteen officers from Suriname were officially sworn in on Friday, in a move the Ministry of Justice says will help strengthen operational capacity at Point Blanche Prison.

During the ceremony, Justice Minister Nathalie Tackling acknowledged that the swearing-in of several local officers had been delayed and offered an apology on behalf of the Ministry for the time it took to complete the process. She thanked the officers for their patience and emphasized the important role correctional staff play in maintaining the country’s prison system.

Alongside the local officers, fourteen correctional officers from Suriname also took the oath as part of what the ministry described as a temporary support arrangement. According to a press release issued by the ministry, the additional personnel are intended to assist with daily prison operations while the ministry continues recruitment and training efforts aimed at building long-term local capacity within the detention sector.

Following their formal appointment on March 2, 2026, for the duration of their mission, the Suriname officers are now authorized to carry out correctional duties within the facility. This includes, where necessary, preparing official reports that may be used in court proceedings.

Addressing the officers during the ceremony, Tackling underscored the importance of professionalism and integrity in correctional work and acknowledged the demanding conditions under which officers operate.

