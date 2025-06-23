Local talent on display | THE DAILY HERALD

The National Institute of Arts (NIA) held its Close to the Heart 2025 dance recital to sold-out crowds at the NIA Black Box Theatre in the John Larmonie Center on Friday and Saturday.

The three shows, one on Friday and two on Saturday, featured performances by students from various classes, choreographed by teachers Eolio “Miss Beebee” Ada, Rudolph Davis, and Arlene Halley Newhouse. The dancers impressed and delighted the audience with their energy, talent, and passion throughout the performances.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/local-talent-on-display