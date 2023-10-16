Local tour guides receive training | THE DAILY HERALD

Participants in the Tour Guide Training.



ANGUILLA–Over fifty industry personnel have received training as tour guides. The training took place on Thursday, October 5, and aimed to equip participants with the necessary skills, knowledge and expertise to be successful as a tour guide. A number of local historians delivered the training that in-cluded a wide range of topics.

History and historical sites was presented by Kenn Banks; History of boat building by David Carty; History of Anguilla by Neil Gumbs; Genealogy and family research by Timothy Hodge; and Effective tour guides by Quest Experience. On the second day Quest Experience facilitated an island tour in-cluding visits to historical sites. The tour consolidated facts learnt the previous day.

The training was coordinated by Tourism Planner Jolyne Robinson, who in her opening remarks, urged participants to align their efforts with the vision of the Ministry of Tourism and ensure that their actions resonate with the principles of sustainability.

Minister of Infrastructure and Tourism Haydn Hughes gave remarks at the training and emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that policies, plans and training are developed and imple-mented. He noted that tourism is the backbone of the island’s economy and provides many job op-portunities.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/local-tour-guides-receive-training