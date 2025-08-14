Locked security doors block robbers at Caribbean Gems, Ama Jewelers robbed | THE DAILY HERALD

A screen grab from a video that was circulating shows the robbers in front of Caribbean Gems.

PHILIPSBURG–Four armed robbers attempted to enter Caribbean Gems on Front Street just after 10:30am Thursday, but were unable to access the store due to locked security doors. Seconds later, they robbed nearby Ama Jewelers.

Surveillance footage circulating shows three of the four suspects wearing white long-sleeved shirts and dark-colored pants and another in fully dark clothing, arriving on two motorbikes and first trying to force their way into Caribbean Gems. However, the security doors prevented them from entering. All had helmets on.

The robbers then turned around their bikes and hit Ama Jewelers, which did not have the same security measures in place. One suspect brandished a firearm as the group entered and carried out the robbery. They fled the scene on the same two motorcycles, heading toward Sucker Garden.

The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM said detectives and forensic investigators are actively investigating the case. Authorities had been urging merchants to take necessary measures to protect themselves.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Police Department at +1-721-542-2222 or the anonymous tip line 9300.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/locked-security-doors-block-robbers-at-caribbean-gems-ama-jewelers-robbed