Long Wall Road closed starting today for asphalt resurfacing | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI has announced that the resurfacing of Long Wall Road will start on Monday, October 28.

The work schedule for the Long Wall Road resurfacing project involves a full road closure from 7:00am to 4:00pm each day, during which crews will be actively milling and paving the roadway. At night, the road will reopen, allowing vehicles to travel on the milled section.

The project, managed by Windward Roads Infrastructure, will proceed in phases, beginning with milling the existing roadway before laying new asphalt.

To reduce disruption, drivers are advised to use Walter Nisbeth Road, A.T. Illidge Road, and Prins Bernard Bridge as alternate routes. Please plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

The VROMI Ministry thanks the public for their cooperation and asks everyone to observe detour signs and the work schedule to ensure a safe, timely project completion.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/long-wall-road-closed-starting-today-for-asphalt-resurfacing