Longstanding player wins $80,100 in Pick 4 | THE DAILY HERALD

A.R., the lucky winner of US $80,100 in the Caribbean Lottery’s Pick 4 game, happily displays his March 24 winning cheque.

PHILIPSBURG–A longstanding Caribbean Lottery player with the initials A.R., who has snagged wins totalling over US $260,000 since the start of 2021, has struck it big once more, with a hefty $80,100 Pick 4 win.

On his way to work on March 24, R. made a quick stop at the Caribbean Lottery’s retail agent located at Sol Madame Estate to purchase two quick pick bets. This turned out to be the winning move for him, copping his first big win for 2022.

R’s lucky Pick 4 quick pick numbers 3535 and 9175 sealed a hefty $80,100 deal of a win and as expected, he is extremely happy about the huge win with his favourite Pick 4 game. “Thank you for continuing to make my dreams a reality,” the overjoyed winner was quoted as saying in a press release.

He disclosed that his win will allow him to invest and save funds for a rainy day. R. remains a committed lover of the Pick 4 game, primarily for the ease of the game and the fact that he can select his number however he sees fit, the release said. He signalled his intention to continue playing the Caribbean Lottery’s games. “I love to play and I will continue to play and hopefully continue to win,” said the ecstatic winner.

Caribbean Lottery Site Operations Manager Paula Williams congratulated the lucky winner. “Our team at the Caribbean Lottery is glad to present this winning prize to Mr. R., who has been an avid player of our games. We wish him much success as he invests and saves his winnings.”

R. encourages each player to play the Caribbean Lottery’s games, as “you must be in it to win it.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/longstanding-player-wins-80-100-in-pick-4