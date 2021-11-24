Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital can now offer cancer treatment | THE DAILY HERALD

Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital is now able to offer cancer treatment.

MARIGOT–After a very long wait, Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital has finally obtained authorisation to treat cancer, a release from the hospital disclosed. The hospital now has a “clean” room specifically dedicated to the preparation of treatments.

This new care activity is carried out under the responsibility of oncologist Dr. Laruelle and head of the pharmacy Dr. Opsomer.

The Centralized Cytotoxic Reconstitution Unit (L’Unité de Reconstitution Centralisée des Cytotoxiques URCC) was officially opened on Monday, November 22. It will allow patients from St. Martin and Saint-Barthélemy suffering from neoplastic pathology to benefit from chemotherapy or other cytotoxic treatment within the hospital and therefore as close as possible to their home and their daily life.

“This new medical activity is a clear improvement in the care and quality of life of patients in our region suffering from oncological pathology or malignant haemopathy, who were obliged to travel to Guadeloupe or to give up their treatment,” the hospital said.

The first patients were admitted to the hospital on November 24.

