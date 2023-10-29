Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital honours staff at 20-year milestone | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the hospital’s longest serving staff and doctors pose during the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital 20 year anniversary celebration on Thursday. (Journal 97150 photo)





MARIGOT–Just a day after the Delegated Minister for Overseas France Philippe Vigier laid the first foundation stone for the twelve-million-euro hospital extension, Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital organised a celebration for its 20th anniversary on Thursday. Its worth remembering the old hospital was formerly located on Rue de Fort Louis, Marigot, before the move in to the new building in Concordia on July 28, 2003.

Suitably decorated for the occasion, this was a birthday party to top all parties. Congratulatory remarks on the milestone were made by President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington, Préfet Vincent Berton, and Regional Health Agency Territorial Director, Philippe Guibert, with remarks also from Interim Hospital Director Ann Calais and her management team.

Many of the longest serving staff (and still serving) whether they were doctors, nurses, administrative staff, or kitchen staff were introduced and honoured, one by one. Each recounted their individual stories, anecdotes and history, which added nostalgia and emotion to the event.

Ramona Connor is the longest serving health supervisor. She was recruited by the hospital on February 15, 1989, as a nurse with her health supervisor diploma. She was attached to the Surgical and Emergency ward working alongside Dominique Boulanger who was a midwife supervisor and the late Jean-Luc Hamlet, at the time Head of Health. Boulanger is no longer with the hospital and Hamlet passed away in 2014.

Dr. Stéphane Paucod is the longest serving doctor, joining in November 17, 1991. He was Head of the Medical Ward from July 2003 until November 2018 and continues to work in the hospital.

Dr. Lazare Noubou was the longest serving first vice president of the Continuing Medical Education (CME) from 1999 to 2003. He was also part of the moving team to the new hospital in 2003.

Carène Vignal-Gumbs is the longest serving secretary to the management, taking up her post in August 1, 1987, and is still working today in the same post.

The longest serving front desk employee, Catherine Ternon-Curton, began her employment in February 1986 to present day.

The longest serving kitchen worker, Patricia Hassell-Samuel, started on July 6, 1981 to present day. Also honoured was Nurse Le Gallo.

The longest serving maintenance worker on the new hospital site (from 2003) is Ernest Jacobin. He was part of the technical team on the grounds and for electrical work. He was first employed with the Sol’ Agri company from 2001 to 2003 in the construction of the new hospital. He was then recruited by the then hospital director Xavier Gretain in June 2003 and is still working at the hospital today.

All of the above-mentioned honourees were presented with gifts and certificates of loyalty for over 20 years of service. Two members of the union Conféderation Générale des Travailleurs de Guadeloupe (CGTG) also gave their take on how the hospital evolved over the years and the challenges they faced.

Finally, the first four babies (who are now grown men) who were born within hours of each other on July 30, 2003 were presented with certificates. They were Junior Erasmo Sanchez Ferrera (born first, at 9:50am), Olivier Alberto Fortuno (born second, at 4:16pm), Mathieu Toussaint (third born, at 8:47pm) and Jamali Vuillert (fourth baby born, at 9:34pm).

A grand buffet, birthday cake and champagne was served to the 450 employees.

The “first four babies” born at the new hospital on July 30, 2003, now aged 20, with Head Midwife Carole Bouquet. Mathieu Toussaint (left), Junior Erasmus Sanchez Fererra (second left), and Oliver Alberto Fortuno (right). Missing from the photo is Jamali Vuilleret. (Robert Luckock photo)

